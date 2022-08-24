Representative Val Demings wins Democratic primary to run for U.S. Senate in Florida
Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2022 05:25 IST | Created: 24-08-2022 05:25 IST
U.S. Representative Val Demings, a former police chief of Orlando, Florida, won the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate in the state, Edison Research projected on Tuesday.
She will face incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, who is favored to win the Nov. 8 general election, though one recent poll showed Demings with a modest lead over Rubio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Orlando
- Republican
- Florida
- Marco Rubio
- Democratic
- Rubio
- Edison
- U.S. Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home, broke into his safe
Trump says FBI raided his Florida home, broke into his safe
UPDATE 5-FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe