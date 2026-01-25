Myanmar's Controversial Election: Military Power Play or Democratic Exercise?

Myanmar's military-backed general election concluded despite international criticism, with the Union Solidarity and Development Party securing a majority in both houses. The elections were marked by low voter turnout and ongoing civil unrest.

International entities, including the United Nations and the UK, condemned the elections as tools to cement military rule. Malaysia, a recent chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, abstained from recognizing the polls, as major opposition groups shunned the election after the 2021 coup.

Amidst claims of a fair electoral process, the junta, led by Min Aung Hlaing, maintains its political grip. The military's influence seems set to continue, with internal and external skepticism about any genuine transition to civilian governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)