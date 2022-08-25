U.S. lawmakers to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday -report
A group of U.S. lawmakers will arrive in Taiwan on Thursday evening, Taiwan's official Central News Agency reported, adding that they will meet Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen.
This would be the third group of U.S. lawmakers to visit the Chinese-claimed island this month, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who came in early August on a trip condemned by Beijing.
