NCC DG visits NE, reviews training of youth

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 25-08-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 19:59 IST
National Cadet Corps Director General Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh on Thursday applauded the spirit, motivation and dedication of the NCC cadets from the entire NE region towards nation building.

The NCC DG assured of more funds besides strengthening the NCC in the region in terms of additional training equipment and infrastructure to further improve standards, a Defense spokesperson said in a statement.

Singh who is on a two-day official visit to the Northeast was received by NCC-NER ADG Major Gen Bhaskar Kalita here.

Singh stated that the NCC is the largest uniformed youth organization of the country which is totally dedicated to grooming the youth of the nation to become better future citizens and leaders and instill more sense of patriotism and nationalism, the spokesperson said.

Singh also reviewed the NCC activities and gave awards to meritorious cadets and staff.

Later, Singh called on Governor Satya Pal Malik and state Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui where various NCC related issues were discussed.

