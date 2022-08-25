Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 25: * SC said the technical panel appointed by it to probe the unauthorised use of Pegasus has found some malware in five mobile phones out of the 29 examined but it could not be concluded that it was due to the Israeli spyware.

* SC appointed committee to probe the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab in January has found that the Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge his duty though the sufficient force was available. SC said it will send the report of the committee headed by former apex court judge Justice Indu Malhotra to the government for appropriate action.

* SC agreed to hear a plea seeking review of its verdict that upheld the Enforcement Directorate's powers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and said two aspects-- not providing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) and reversal of the presumption of innocence -- ''prima facie'' requires reconsideration.

* SC sought responses from the Centre and the Gujarat government on a plea challenging the remission granted to 11 life convicts in the case of Bilkis Bano's gangrape and murder of her family members.

* In a relief to over a thousand journalists, the SC permitted them to take possession of their plots, which were allotted to them in 2008, in Hyderabad and undertake the construction of their homes.

