Left Menu

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to watch serial 'Swaraj' on freedom struggle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 92nd episode of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, urged the citizens to watch the serial 'Swaraj' and also suggested to students to compose a special programme at their institutions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 12:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 12:10 IST
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to watch serial 'Swaraj' on freedom struggle
PM Modi urges citizens to watch serial 'Swaraj' (Photo:DDNews). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the 92nd episode of his monthly programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, urged the citizens to watch the serial 'Swaraj' and also suggested to students to compose a special programme at their institutions. The Prime Minister said that this will give rise to a new awakening about the great heroes who took part in the freedom struggle.

"I got an opportunity to go to a premiere of Swaraj. This is a great initiative to acquaint the younger generation of the country with the efforts of unsung heroes and heroines who took part in the freedom movement. It is telecast every Sunday at 9 pm on Doordarshan," PM Modi said. "I urge you to take time out to watch it and do show it to the children. Schools and colleges can also record it and compose a special program when the school-college opens on Monday. A new awakening will arise in our country about these great heroes," he added.

Earlier on August 17, the Prime Minister had attended the special screening of the Doordarshan-produced serial - 'Swaraj: Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha', at the Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building. The event was also attended by BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla.

Swaraj is a 75-episode serial presenting the glorious history of the freedom struggle and lesser-known tales about Indian history. It is being telecast every Sunday from 9 pm to 10 pm on Doordarshan National since August 14. The programme is being dubbed in nine regional languages -- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali and Assamese along with English.

On August 5, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B) launched a serial Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram ki Samagra Gatha at Akashwani Bhawan in presence of Union Minister of State for I&B Dr L Murugan, Secretary of I&B Apurva Chandra and CEO Prasar Bharati Mayank Agarwal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global
4
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022