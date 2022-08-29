Left Menu

Australian envoy calls on Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, expresses interest in enhancing ties

The High Commissioner of Australia, Barry O'Farrell, called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Monday and discussed various issues.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-08-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 18:51 IST
Pushkar Singh Dhami and Barry O'Farrell (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The High Commissioner of Australia, Barry O'Farrell, called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister's Camp Office on Monday and discussed various issues. Australia's High Commissioner expressed his keen interest in enhancing Australia's cooperation with Uttarakhand.

Responding to O'Farrell's proposal, Dhami assured him of all cooperation and support in this regard. O'Farrell apprised Dhami of the number of students in Australia for their higher education and said that many people from India come to Australia for higher education, this number has increased rapidly in the last few years. He expressed his desire to enhance Australia's cooperation with Uttarakhand. Various possibilities for mutual cooperation will be worked out.

Taking part in the deliberations, Dhami said that Uttarakhand is a Himalayan state and biodiversity-rich region that increases many possibilities in the state in the field of agriculture, horticulture, adventure sports and tourism. "There are many possibilities in the state in the fields of science and technology, pharma, green and renewable energy," Dhami said. CM asked the visiting Australian High Commissioner to cooperate to strengthen the state's command and traffic control system in the state. He said, "Fast work is being done for industrial development in the state. Single window system will be implemented for the rapid industrial development of the state."

Various points related to quantum technology, upgradation of education, skill development and modern technology were discussed on this occasion between the Chief Minister and Australia's High Commissioner. O'Farrell expressed his gratitude to the CM and emphasized the much-needed synergy to boost bilateral ties for promoting trade and business with Punjab.

On this occasion Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar, Secretary Shailesh Bagoli, Director General UCOST Prof. Durgesh Pant, and Second Secretary to the High Commissioner of Australia Mish Khan were present. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

