After BSF's 'befitting reply', flag meeting held with Pakistan Rangers to maintain peace

A flag meeting was held on Tuesday to keep the peace after the Border Security Force (BSF) gave a "befitted reply" to the unprovoked shooting by Pakistani rangers on the BSF Patroling group in the Arnia area of Jammu.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2022 18:08 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A flag meeting was held on Tuesday to keep the peace after the Border Security Force (BSF) gave a "befitted reply" to the unprovoked shooting by Pakistani rangers on the BSF Patroling group in the Arnia area of Jammu. "BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani rangers' unprovoked shooting on a BSF patrolling unit in Jammu's Arnia Sector on Tuesday morning. The firing did not result in any damage or injuries to BSF personnel. BSF responded appropriately to the termination," a senior BSF officer said.

To resolve the issues, a company commander-level flag meeting was held between BSF and Pak Rangers at 1.45 pm on the border. The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border.

Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in future. Meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

