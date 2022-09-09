Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: CBI arrests FCI Depot Manager in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Depot Manager of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Andhra Pradesh for accepting a bribe.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Depot Manager of Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Andhra Pradesh for accepting a bribe. The accused has been identified as Peda Babu Rao. He was posted as Depot Manager in Food Corporation of India's Depot in Bhimavaram of Andhra Pradesh.

CBI said that a case was registered on complaint against Depot Manager, FCI, Bhimavaram on the allegations that the Depot Manager, FCI demanded a bribe of Rs.25000 from 35 coolies every month for not marking the adverse entries in respect of payment of wages. CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs.15000 from the Complainant, as part of the payment.

Searches were conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. The arrested accused was produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Visakhapatnam and remanded to Judicial Custody up to September 22. (ANI)

