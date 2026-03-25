Russia Claims Capture of Nikiforivka
Russia's defense ministry announced the capture of Nikiforivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The report, relayed by the state-run RIA news agency, could not be independently verified by Reuters. The situation remains part of ongoing conflicts in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia's defense ministry reported on Wednesday that its forces have taken control of the settlement of Nikiforivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the state-run RIA news agency.
However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the battlefield claims made by the Russian authorities.
This development is part of the ongoing conflict in the area, which continues to draw international attention and scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)