Left Menu

Russia Claims Capture of Nikiforivka

Russia's defense ministry announced the capture of Nikiforivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The report, relayed by the state-run RIA news agency, could not be independently verified by Reuters. The situation remains part of ongoing conflicts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:44 IST
Russia Claims Capture of Nikiforivka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defense ministry reported on Wednesday that its forces have taken control of the settlement of Nikiforivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, according to the state-run RIA news agency.

However, Reuters has been unable to independently verify the battlefield claims made by the Russian authorities.

This development is part of the ongoing conflict in the area, which continues to draw international attention and scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026