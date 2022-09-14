China 'actively considering' sending high-level delegation to Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-09-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 13:11 IST
- Country:
- China
China is "actively considering" sending a high-level delegation to the funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
Heads of state from across the world, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are expected to attend the state funeral in central London on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian armed forces heighten artillery fire in the south, Britain says
Cricket-Pakistan optimistic of Afridi playing World Cup after London rehab
London stocks ebb as miners dip on growth concerns
Britain's bleak outlook sets sterling to downward spiral
PM Johnson calls for Britain to end its energy dependence on 'foreign despots'