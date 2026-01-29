Left Menu

Jal Jeevan Mission's Tidal Wave: Transforming Rural India's Water Supply

More than 81% of India's rural households now have tap water supply, up from just over 16% in 2019, thanks to the Jal Jeevan Mission. Eight states and three Union territories have achieved 'Har Ghar Jal' status, indicating the significant progress in the mission's initiative since its inception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 18:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In a landmark achievement for India's Jal Jeevan Mission, over 81% of rural households now have access to tap water, a dramatic increase from the mere 16.72% at the mission's inception in 2019. This was revealed by Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil in response to parliamentary questions.

The initiative has seen substantial progress, particularly in states like Goa and Haryana, and Union territories like Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which have all attained the 'Har Ghar Jal' status, signifying complete tap water coverage for rural homes.

Notably, the mission has also improved water supply in educational and childcare facilities, with 89.62% of schools and 85.60% of anganwadi centers now equipped with tap water connections, marking a significant stride in the government's rural development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

