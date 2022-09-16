Dubai attorney general appeals decision not to extradite Briton to Denmark

Dubai's attorney general has appealed a judge's decision to reject the extradition of a British man to Denmark where he faces charges related to an alleged tax fraud scheme.

The Dubai state media office on Friday tweeted that Attorney General Essam Issa Al Humaidan had appealed this week's decision by a Dubai judge to reject the extradition of Sanjay Shah. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell)

