Seven held in murder attempt case

Dakshina Kannada district police have arrested seven persons including a rowdy-sheeter in a case relating to the attempt on the life of a fish merchant at Ajjinadka in Ullal police station limits.

The rowdy-sheeter who was arrested has been identified as Talat (35), a resident of Phinalnagar. The other accused who were nabbed are: Aachi, Noufal, Ashpak, Nisaak, Rifat Ali and Rahim, police sources said on Monday.

Talat and seven others had tried to kill fish merchant Arif, a resident of K C Road in Ajjinadka with a sword on May 26.

Arif, who is also a rowdy-sheeter, was involved in a money transaction with Talat in connection with ish trade. The verbal duel over the transaction resulted in the attack on Arif, the sources said. The accused Talat is also the prime accused in a double murder case in Farangipete and his associate Noufal is also an accused in the case. Several cases of robbery, theft and murder attempt are pending against Talat in Mangaluru police Commissionerate limits, sources said.

