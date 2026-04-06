Supreme Court Hearings on Controversial NCERT Chapter: Academics Seek Clarification

Three academics have turned to the Supreme Court seeking to clarify their involvement in the creation of a contentious NCERT textbook chapter, which reportedly includes 'offensive' material regarding judiciary corruption.

Representing the academics, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan highlighted that the trio, including Professor Michel Danion, Suparna Diwakar, and Alok Prasanna Kumar, collectively contributed to the content. They were previously barred from further curriculum development after the chapter sparked controversy.

The Supreme Court was informed that a committee has been formed to review the chapter. An unconditional apology from NCERT and its Director was previously noted by the court, which imposed a ban on reprinting the offending content.

(With inputs from agencies.)