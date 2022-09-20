Rs 22 crore to upgrade coastal security given: Minister

Karnataka government on Tuesday said it has provided about Rs 22 crore for mid-life upgradation of 13 boats, along with the equipment of the coastal security police of the State, this year. Twenty-metre high-speed rescue operation boats and sea ambulances would be added to the fleet in the days to come.

The Minister was responding to a question raised by BJP MLA K Raghupati Bhat during Question Hour in the Legislative assembly.

''Karnataka has about a 320-km coastline...there are 15 boats among which two are under repair and 13 are functioning. To upgrade them, about Rs 22 crore has been given in a year, no State has given such an amount to the coastal security police, and all necessary equipment are being provided, and if anything more needs to be provided, it will be done,'' Jnanendra said.

He said the State government has requested the Centre for 20-metre rescue boats and sea ambulances, along with additional boats, and expectation is that it may be provided in the days to come.

Raising the issue, Bhat said the 13 boats cannot move in rough waters and at least one 20-metre high-speed rescue operation boat should be provided to each coastal district, along with sea ambulances.

Noting that the State has control up to 12 nautical miles, he said, ''Coastal States like Kerala and Goa impose five times the fine on the amount of fish captured if fishermen from other States enter their territory, while our coastal security police don't. Karnataka, too, should take similar measures to protect the interest of the State's fishermen.

Responding to this, the Minister said the government would consider the suggestions of the legislator.

''I will discuss with the officials and take necessary steps to protect the interest of the State's fishermen,'' he said.

Along with mid-life upgradation of 13 boats, three jet skis have been provided along with several other equipment. To stop smuggling and movement of narcotics, the coastal security police is in constant coordination with the Coast Guard and other State and Ccentral agencies to share intelligence.

