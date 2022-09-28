Left Menu

DCW notice to DG (Prisons) after doctor alleges molestation by prisoner at Mandoli jail

The accused is lodged in jail in a rape case, the panel said.This is a very serious matter and raises the issue of safety and security of the women staff working in jails especially where male inmates are housed, the panel said.The panel said it has issued a notice to Director General of Prisons seeking details of the FIR and enquiry report in the matter, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:17 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Director General of Prisons after a woman doctor was allegedly molested by an undertrial prisoner at the Mandoli jail here. The victim was a resident doctor and had treated the accused earlier, the panel said. The doctor told the panel that when she went to the washroom on September 26, she found that the accused was already hiding there. The prisoner attempted to rape her but she managed to escape and alert the security staff, according to DCW. The accused is lodged in jail in a rape case, the panel said.

''This is a very serious matter and raises the issue of safety and security of the women staff working in jails especially where male inmates are housed,'' the panel said.

The panel said it has issued a notice to Director General of Prisons seeking details of the FIR and enquiry report in the matter, it said. The DCW has also sought to know the steps taken by authorities to ensure the safety of its female staff in Delhi jails. The Commission has sought details of the Internal Complaints Committee constituted for each jail in Delhi. The details of complaints of sexual harassment received along with the action taken have also been enquired into, it said, adding that prison authorities have been asked to submit the response by October 3. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said, ''It a very unfortunate ordeal that a lady doctor working in a jail had to undergo. She had to physically fight the man to somehow break free and escape. Efforts must be made to ensure that such acts are never repeated in the future.'' A case was registered under section 376 (rape), 511 (attempt to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life, or imprisonment, and in such attempt doing any act towards the commission of the offence) 307 (attempt to murder), 35 (When such act is criminal by reason of its being done with a criminal knowledge or intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.

The accused is in jail in two cases of crime against women. He has been convicted in a 2020 case registered at Yamuna Depot Metro police station, police had added.

Jail authorities said they have increased security around the barracks to prevent any such incident in the future.

