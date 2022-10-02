Left Menu

Two including Myanmar national arrested in Mizoram, heroin worth 1.24 cr seized

Two people were arrested including a Myanmar national, as the Special Narcotics Police Station team of Mizoram seized 248.36 grams of heroin valued over Rupees 1.24 crores.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:33 IST
Two arrested by the Special Narcotics Police team in Mizoram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Two people were arrested including a Myanmar national, as the Special Narcotics Police Station team of Mizoram seized 248.36 grams of heroin valued over Rupees 1.24 crores. The police informed that the team of the Special Narcotic police station had received secret information. Based on that, it launched an operation at Durtlang Leitan, Selesih road area on Saturday.

As per the police, 19 soap cases containing 248.36 grams of heroin, which were worth Rupees 1.24 crores were recovered from the joint possession of one Myanmar national and one person hailing from Manipur. The police team arrested both persons. They were identified as Thangzamuana (30 years old) of New Lamka, Churachandpur in Manipur and Myanmarese national Lianlamkho (26 years old) of Darkhai, Tonzang in Myanmar.

A case was registered under sections 21 (b) and 29 of the ND & PS Act (The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) and section 14 of the Foreigners Act, the police said. Further investigations are underway in the case. (ANI)

