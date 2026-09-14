Zimbabwe's Cricket Comeback: Raza Leads With Veterans Taylor and Cremer

Zimbabwe's cricket selectors have appointed Sikandar Raza as the new captain for the anticipated three-match One Day International series against Australia. This decision follows the injury of current skipper Richard Ngarava, who is sidelined with a lower-back issue.

With the absence of Clive Madande, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Brendan Taylor, aged 40, returns to the squad after a year. Joining him is another experienced player, Graeme Cremer, who will bolster the bowling attack after an eight-year gap from ODIs. Cremer was recently seen participating in a T20 tri-series.

The team's composition is further impacted by Tanaka Chivanga's Achilles injury. Zimbabwe's squad, ready to face Australia at the Harare Sports Club, includes players like Ben Curran and Blessing Muzarabani, with matches scheduled for Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday.