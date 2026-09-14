Trump Considers Declassification of 9/11 Records: Possible Saudi Links Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump expressed willingness to consider a request from the families of 9/11 victims to declassify more records related to the attacks, especially those possibly linking the perpetrators to Saudi Arabia. The announcement came as he prepared to return to the U.S. from Ireland.

Victims' families and New York lawmakers from both parties have increased pressure on the Trump administration to release certain call records. According to Representative Nicole Malliotakis, this effort may be a significant opportunity to achieve transparency from the administration.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released approximately 170,000 pages of records concerning air quality, health, and the city’s response to the traumatic events, marking a significant step in addressing public concerns.