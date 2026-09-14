Trump Considers Declassification of 9/11 Records: Possible Saudi Links Under Scrutiny

President Donald Trump is considering a request to release additional records tied to the September 11 attacks, particularly regarding the possible involvement of Saudi Arabia. Families of victims and various lawmakers are advocating for transparency, while New York City has released extensive records on the attacks' aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 02:02 IST
Trump Considers Declassification of 9/11 Records: Possible Saudi Links Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump expressed willingness to consider a request from the families of 9/11 victims to declassify more records related to the attacks, especially those possibly linking the perpetrators to Saudi Arabia. The announcement came as he prepared to return to the U.S. from Ireland.

Victims' families and New York lawmakers from both parties have increased pressure on the Trump administration to release certain call records. According to Representative Nicole Malliotakis, this effort may be a significant opportunity to achieve transparency from the administration.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has released approximately 170,000 pages of records concerning air quality, health, and the city’s response to the traumatic events, marking a significant step in addressing public concerns.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026