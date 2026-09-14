Stardom Unveiled: Highlights from Entertainment World

Sylvester Stallone's life closely mirrors his fictional character Rocky Balboa, as highlighted by director Peter Farrelly during the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "I Play Rocky." The film details the making of "Rocky," a story of determination that has inspired many.

Returning to the stage in Paris, Celine Dion performed her first full concert in six years, overcoming health challenges that had paused her music career. Her return marks the start of a residency featuring 26 concerts over the next eight months.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, K-pop star Lisa excited fans with her new documentary, "Always Lalisa," showcasing her journey from Blackpink fame to a solo career. Meanwhile, fashion enthusiasts witnessed Michael Kors' vibrant spring/summer 2027 collection at NY Fashion Week, inspired by the Museum of Modern Art sculpture garden.

The entertainment world saw notable events including the surprising win of Danish filmmaker May el-Toukhy's "Woman Unknown" at the Venice Film Festival, where it secured the Golden Lion and best actress for Mathilde Arcel. Additionally, Canal+ and LaLiga announced a comprehensive anti-piracy agreement to protect their broadcasting rights across 50 countries.