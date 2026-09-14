Manchester City Dominates Women's Super League

Reigning champions Manchester City continued their dominant performance by defeating Aston Villa 4-1, maintaining the lead in the Women's Super League. City remains the only team with two wins from their first two matches, showing an early-season form that puts them at the top.

City's Jade Rose set the tone with a goal in the 14th minute, followed by Mary Fowler, giving them a 2-0 advantage. Although Villa's Amalie Vangsgaard narrowed the gap before halftime, the visitors extended their lead in the 74th minute through Bunny Shaw, with an own goal in stoppage time sealing Villa's fate.

Elsewhere in the league, Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion drew 2-2, marking their first points. Everton edged Charlton Athletic 1-0, while a late Liverpool equalizer against Tottenham resulted in a 1-1 draw. Crystal Palace earned a scoreless draw with Arsenal, and West Ham defeated London City Lionesses 2-1.