Manchester City Dominates Women's Super League

Manchester City secured a commanding 4-1 victory against Aston Villa to lead the Women's Super League. Key contributions came from Jade Rose, Mary Fowler, and Bunny Shaw, solidifying their top spot. The wider league saw Birmingham draw with Brighton, Everton triumph over Charlton, and Liverpool equalize against Tottenham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 02:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 02:11 IST
Manchester City Dominates Women's Super League
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Reigning champions Manchester City continued their dominant performance by defeating Aston Villa 4-1, maintaining the lead in the Women's Super League. City remains the only team with two wins from their first two matches, showing an early-season form that puts them at the top.

City's Jade Rose set the tone with a goal in the 14th minute, followed by Mary Fowler, giving them a 2-0 advantage. Although Villa's Amalie Vangsgaard narrowed the gap before halftime, the visitors extended their lead in the 74th minute through Bunny Shaw, with an own goal in stoppage time sealing Villa's fate.

Elsewhere in the league, Birmingham City and Brighton & Hove Albion drew 2-2, marking their first points. Everton edged Charlton Athletic 1-0, while a late Liverpool equalizer against Tottenham resulted in a 1-1 draw. Crystal Palace earned a scoreless draw with Arsenal, and West Ham defeated London City Lionesses 2-1.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?

Why Is Climate Misinformation Emerging as a Major Risk to Policy, Investment and Public Trust?

Will Rising Education Costs Derail the Global Race to Attract and Retain International Talent?

Four Minutes Saved Per Case: Brazil’s MIDAS Offers a New Blueprint for AI-Powered Justice

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026