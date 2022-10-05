Nepal celebrates Vijayadashami amid fanfare

Nepal celebrated Vijayadashami on Wednesday amid fervour and fanfare, as devotees received ‘tika’ and ‘prasad’ from elders, and thousands thronged Shree Durga Bhawani at Dasainghars to witness the sprinkling of holy waters, which officially marks the end of the 10-day festivities. The festival is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil. According to tradition, devotees receive ‘tika’ and ‘jamara’ till the full moon day on Thursday. ‘Tika’ consists of vermillion powder mixed with rice and curd. ‘Jamara’ is the barley leaf grown on a mud vessel during the ten-day festival, which is put on the head from the elders. The auspicious hour of receiving ‘tika’ is 11.51 am today, according to Professor Shree Krishna Adhikari, Chairperson of the Nepal Calendar Committee. The worship of Sri Durga at Dasainghars for nine days concluded formally today after the sprinkling of holy water, which marks the beginning of ‘tika.’ Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari received Bada Dashain tika from priests Devraj Aryal and Khem Chandra Dhakal at the auspicious hour, 11:51 am on Wednesday at the Office of President in Sheetal Niwas.

She also offered 'tika' and 'prasad' to her family members and distinguished persons.

Bhandari observed that ''festivals such as this will strengthen mutual goodwill, tolerance and cooperation among Nepalese people and also helps to bolster the feeling of national unity.'' ''Let the Vijaya Dashami festival help in further consolidating social and cultural unity among the people and promote enthusiasm for establishing an equitable, justifiable and cultured society,'' she added.

