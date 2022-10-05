Following are the top headlines at 9.45 PM: NATION DEL52 JK-3RDLD SHAH No dialogue with Pak, assembly polls in J-K to be held with full transparency: Shah at Kashmir rally Baramulla (J-K): Rejecting any dialogue with Pakistan on Kashmir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that his government was more interested in talking to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and assured them that assembly polls will be held with ''full transparency''. By Sheikh Suhail DEL57 UKD-3RDLD BUS ACCIDENT 33 killed as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand Pauri (U’khand): Thirty-three members of a wedding party were killed and 19 injured when a bus carrying them fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district, police said on Wednesday.

DEL54 UKD-3RDLD AVALANCHE 10 bodies retrieved, 27 mountaineers missing after avalanche in Uttarkashi Dehradun/Uttarkashi: Twenty-seven mountaineers remained missing on Wednesday after rescue workers brought 14 injured members of their team to safety, a day after an avalanche claimed 10 lives in Uttarkashi.

MDS16 LDALL TRS TRS is now Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS), Telangana CM KCR launches national party Hyderabad: Seeking to expand its electoral footprint beyond Telangana, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday changed its name to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao eyeing a national role ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. BOM23 MH-LDALL BHAGWAT Community-based ''population imbalance' shouldn't be ignored: Bhagwat; says no threat to minorities Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Wednesday India should frame a well thought out, comprehensive population control policy applicable to all social groups equally and flagged the issue of demographic ''imbalance'' as he also asserted there was no danger to minorities. DEL50 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Four terrorists killed in separate encounters in J-K's Shopian Srinagar: Four terrorists, including those involved in the killing of a policeman three days ago, were neutralised in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, police said. CAL10 BH-MUNICIPAL POLLS-JDU Fresh municipal polls in Bihar only after quotas are restored: JD(U) Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday asserted that fresh municipal polls will now be held in the state only after reservations for Other Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes, set aside by the Patna High Court, were restored. DEL58 DL-CAQM-AQI Delhi's air quality turns 'poor', CAQM asks states to strictly enforce pollution control measures New Delhi: With the air quality in Delhi dropping to the 'poor' level on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region have been asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units. MDS18 KL-NOBEL PEACE CENTRE-GOVT Will consider Kerala govt proposal for World Peace Conference: Nobel Peace Centre Thiruvananthapuram: Norway-based Nobel Peace Center, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, on Wednesday said it will seriously consider the Kerala government's proposal for convening a World Peace Conference.

CAL14 WB-PUJA-LD IMMERSION Curtains down on Durga puja in Bengal with idol immersion; CM extends greetings Kolkata: The five-day-long Durga Puja festival in West Bengal came to a close on Wednesday with the immersion of idols on 'Vijayadashami' at various river ghats across the state.

BOM31 MH-RELIANCE HOSPITAL-LD THREAT CALL Mumbai: Caller threatens to blow up Reliance Hospital & 'Antilia', issues life threats to Mukesh Ambani, kin Mumbai: The Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here received two calls on Wednesday, in which the unidentified caller threatened to blow it up along with Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia', besides issuing life threats to the industrialist and his family members, officials said. CAL15 BH-KISHOR-NITISH Will not work for Nitish even if he vacates CM's chair for me: Kishor Patna: Continuing his tirade against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor on Wednesday said that he would not work for the JD(U) supremo even if the latter ''vacates the CM's chair'' for him.

DEL53 RJ-LD-DROWNED 6 drown during Durga idol immersion in Ajmer Jaipur: Six people drowned in a ditch filled with rainwater during the immersion of a Goddess Durga idol in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at Nandla village under the Nasirabad Sadar police station where the youths had gone to immerse the idol. LEGAL LGD3 SC-COLLEGIUM Two SC judges put forth reservations to collegium note on appointment of judges New Delhi: Two members of the five-judges Collegium of the Supreme Court are learnt to have put forth their reservation to provide written consent to a proposal for the appointment of four judges in the Supreme Court, sources said on Wednesday. FOREIGN FGN66 NOBEL-SHORTLISTS-INDIANS AltNews co-founders Pratik Sinha, Mohammed Zubair, Indian author Harsh Mander among favourites to win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize New York: Co-founders of fact checking website AltNews Pratik Sinha and Mohammed Zubair and Indian author Harsh Mander are among the favourites to win this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, according to shortlists released ahead of the announcement. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)