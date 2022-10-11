G7 leaders: will hold Putin to account for 'indiscriminate attacks'
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:34 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers on Tuesday condemned Russia's most recent missile attacks on cities across Ukraine and said they would hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible to account.
"We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime," they added in a statement after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Group of Seven
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Vladimir Putin
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russian
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
US will 'respond decisively' if Russia uses nuclear weapon on Ukraine, warns Jake Sullivan
Jewish pilgrims gather in Ukraine despite the perils of war
From Ukraine to Russia to France, Modi's India wins global praise at UNGA
WRAPUP 10-U.S. warns of catastrophic consequences if Russia uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine