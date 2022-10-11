Left Menu

G7 leaders: will hold Putin to account for 'indiscriminate attacks'

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-10-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 20:34 IST
The leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers on Tuesday condemned Russia's most recent missile attacks on cities across Ukraine and said they would hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and those responsible to account.

"We condemn these attacks in the strongest possible terms and recall that indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilian populations constitute a war crime," they added in a statement after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Rachel More)

