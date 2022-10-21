Left Menu

Classified papers seized from Trump home held U.S. secrets about Iran, China -Washington Post

The department is also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home, and has warned that more classified documents may still be missing.

Reuters | Updated: 21-10-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 21-10-2022 23:34 IST
Highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China was in some of the documents recovered by the FBI during an August search of former U.S. President Donald Trump's home in Florida, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

They included secret documents that described intelligence work regarding China and at least one of them described Iran's missile program, the report said, adding that the documents were considered to be among the most sensitive in the materials seized by the FBI. The release of information in these documents would pose multiple risks, including endangering people helping U.S. intelligence efforts and compromising collection efforts, the newspaper cited experts as saying.

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating whether Trump broke the law by taking government records, including about 100 classified documents, to his Florida estate after leaving office in January 2021. The department is also looking into whether Trump or his team obstructed justice when the FBI sent agents to search his home, and has warned that more classified documents may still be missing.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the newspaper report. The Justice Department did not respond to a request for confirmation of the Post report. (Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Doina Chiacu and David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

