Parents of Tehran schoolgirls dispersed by teargas - Twitter

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 24-10-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2022 22:19 IST
Schoolgirls at a Tehran High School were beaten by officials on Monday following their refusal to be strip-searched and hand over their mobile phones, according to social media videos published on Twitter.

Reuters could not verify the authenticity of the videos, others of which showed security forces using tear gars to disperse parents who had gathered in front of the school.

