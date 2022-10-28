Left Menu

Key conspirators, planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished: Jaishankar

This hotel was one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the November 2008 attacks.The key conspirators and the planners of 2611 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, Jaishankar said.This undermines the collective credibility and collective interest, he added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2022 13:28 IST | Created: 28-10-2022 13:27 IST
Key conspirators, planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said the key conspirators and planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished, which undermined the collective credibility. He also said that when it comes to proscribing some terrorists, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has ''regrettably'' been unable to act in some cases because of ''political considerations''. The minister was speaking at a special meeting here on 'Countering the Use of New and Emerging Technologies for Terrorist Purposes'. The first leg of the event is being held at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai. This hotel was one of the places attacked by the terrorists during the November 2008 attacks.

''The key conspirators and the planners of 26/11 terror attacks continue to remain protected and unpunished,'' Jaishankar said.

This undermines the collective credibility and collective interest, he added. Jaishankar said the ''shocking'' terror attack was an attack not just on Mumbai, but on the international community.

''In fact, this entire city was held hostage by terrorists, who had entered from across the border,'' he said without naming Pakistan.

As many as 140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens from 23 countries lost their lives in the attacks, he said. Jaishankar, Michael Moussa, Gabonese Foreign Minister and president of the UNSC along with the members from international community also paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 terror attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

Hubble celebrates Halloween with this inky image of a cosmic cobweb

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf Club under DOJ probe -report; Motor racing-Audi F1 deal marks a big step up for Swiss-based Sauber and more

Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour, U.S. Golf Association, Augusta National Golf ...

 Global
3
Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region
Blog

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study; Mexico's border state Quintana Roo becomes 11th to allow abortion and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022