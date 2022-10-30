Left Menu

US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discusses Ukraine war

Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism and other regional and global issues.Jaishankar thanked Blinken for his strong and clear message on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 2611 Mumbai attacks accountable.The two leaders spoke on Saturday.The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russias continuing aggression against Ukraine, Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department said in a readout of the call on Saturday.Good to speak to US Secretary of State SecBlinken.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-10-2022 07:12 IST | Created: 30-10-2022 07:12 IST
US Secretary of State Blinken speaks to EAM Jaishankar; discusses Ukraine war
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism and other regional and global issues.

Jaishankar thanked Blinken for his ''strong and clear message'' on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accountable.

The two leaders spoke on Saturday.

“The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine,” Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department said in a readout of the call on Saturday.

''Good to speak to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues,'' Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

Blinken, while addressing an informal session of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai via video message on Friday, said allowing the architects of the Mumbai attacks to go unpunished will send wrong message.

''We have a responsibility to the victims and to people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds,'' Blinken added. PTI LKJ VM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian food

Google Doodle celebrates Tempeh, the 400-year-old traditional Indonesian foo...

 Indonesia
2
How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anywhere

How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva (Free) Live Stream fight from anyw...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

NASA says Psyche asteroid mission will go forward, targets late-2023 launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022