S.Korea police chief says crowd control at site of Halloween crush was inadequate

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:22 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea's police chief said on Tuesday that crowd control in the area where a crush killed more than 150 party-goers in central Seoul was "inadequate."

Yoon Hee-keun made the remark at a news briefing televised live, saying he felt heavy responsibility over the incident, where a surge in Halloween partiers trapped in narrow alleys killed 155 people and injured another 152.

