S.Korea police chief says crowd control at site of Halloween crush was inadequate
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 01-11-2022 08:22 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 08:22 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's police chief said on Tuesday that crowd control in the area where a crush killed more than 150 party-goers in central Seoul was "inadequate."
Yoon Hee-keun made the remark at a news briefing televised live, saying he felt heavy responsibility over the incident, where a surge in Halloween partiers trapped in narrow alleys killed 155 people and injured another 152.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
