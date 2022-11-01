Left Menu

Ex-Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar questioned in SRA project cheating case

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2022 15:41 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 15:41 IST
Former Mumbai mayor and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday appeared before the Mumbai police in connection with a cheating case related to a Slum Rehabilitation Authority project in Dadar, an official said. Pednekar reached Dadar police station with her legal team and was interrogated for more than two hours, the official said.

Speaking to reporters after her visit, Pednekar said, ''I have responded to the questions posed by the police and told them about some allegations that are false.'' The former mayor's name had cropped up during the interrogation of an accused in a cheating case, which is being probed by Dadar police after it was registered in June.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that she would be meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis soon.

According to the police, while a case has been registered, Pednekar's name has not been included in the FIR as yet.

Three accused have been arrested in connection with the case since June, they said.

