U.S. concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia
The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," said the spokesperson from the National Security Council. "We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region." (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)
