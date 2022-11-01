Left Menu

U.S. concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 22:39 IST
U.S. concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is concerned about threats from Iran against Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," said the spokesperson from the National Security Council. "We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region." (Reporting By Steve Holland Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner solar system

Astronomers spot largest potentially hazardous asteroid hiding in inner sola...

 Global
3
A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bridge

A bridge in space? Hubble snaps two large galaxies connected by luminous bri...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022