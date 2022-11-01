U.S. Capitol police chief: more resources needed to protect lawmakers
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 23:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
The current U.S. political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said on Tuesday.
Authorities are monitoring thousands of cases across the country to stop potential threats, Manger said in a statement just hours before the man accused of beating U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer was expected to make his first court appearance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- U.S.
- Tom Manger
- Nancy Pelosi
- Capitol Police
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Miranda House College Fest: Delhi Police take suo moto cognizance, register FIR
Senator blocks $75 million in U.S. military aid to Egypt over rights concerns
DCW issues notice to police after men 'climb' walls of all-women Miranda House to see Diwali fest
Delhi Police file FIR after men seen scaling Miranda House walls
OPEC+ members endorse output cut after U.S. coercion accusation