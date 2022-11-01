U.S. Capitol police chief: more resources needed to protect lawmakers

The current U.S. political climate calls for more resources to provide additional layers of physical security for members of Congress, Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said on Tuesday.

Authorities are monitoring thousands of cases across the country to stop potential threats, Manger said in a statement just hours before the man accused of beating U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer was expected to make his first court appearance.

