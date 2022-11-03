Ethiopia agreement represents an important step for peace -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-11-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 00:10 IST
The agreement between the Ethiopian government and regional forces from Tigray to cease hostilities represents an important step for peace, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Washington will continue to engage to advance the peace agreement.
Just over a week after formal peace talks mediated by the African Union (AU) began in the South African capital Pretoria, delegates from both sides signed an agreement described by an AU official as a "permanent cessation of hostilities".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
