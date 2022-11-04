Left Menu

Maha: 22 persons booked for misappropriation of funds of housing society in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 04-11-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 15:48 IST
Maha: 22 persons booked for misappropriation of funds of housing society in Thane
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against 22 members of the managing committee of a housing society in Maharashtra's Thane city in connection with alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of Rs 18.18 lakh, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, including the chairman, secretary and treasurer of the housing society located in Panchpakhadi area of the city, an official said.

According to the police, the co-operative department had conducted an audit of the accounts of the society and unearthed the misappropriation of funds, which included repairs, maintenance of lift and payment for obtaining occupation certificate for the building.

Records of the committee meetings were also cooked up to cover up the fraud, which had taken place during the tenure of the accused between 2018 and 2021, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made in this regard so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022