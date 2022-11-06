Left Menu

Maha: Three vehicles belonging to cops set ablaze in Nagpur

Three motorcycles belonging to policemen were set on fire by unidentified miscreants in a slum in Maharashtras Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place near Vasantrao Naik slums in Sitabuldi police station area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-11-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 20:43 IST
Maha: Three vehicles belonging to cops set ablaze in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Three motorcycles belonging to policemen were set on fire by unidentified miscreants in a slum in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Vasantrao Naik slums in Sitabuldi police station area on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the official said. Three constables parked their two-wheelers at a police outpost in the area and went patrolling. Unidentified persons set fire to the motorcycles around 2 am, he said.

The fire department was informed and the blaze was put out in half an hour, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and a probe has been launched to nab the miscreants, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; Pfizer/BioNTech Omicron shot shows strong response after a month and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022