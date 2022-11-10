Biden plans to lay out 'red lines,' not make concessions to China's Xi
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-11-2022 03:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 03:36 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he is not willing to make any fundamental concessions when he meets with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia.
Speaking to reporters at a news conference, Biden said he wants leaders to lay out what their "red lines" are and resolve areas of conflict, including over self-governed Taiwan.
