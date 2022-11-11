Left Menu

Explosive-like device found under bridge in Maharashtra's Raigad district

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2022 01:35 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 01:35 IST
Explosive-like device found under bridge in Maharashtra's Raigad district
  • Country:
  • India

An explosive-like device was found under a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday evening, a police official said.

Two bunches of six gelatin sticks each, attached to electric circuit and a watch, were found under a bridge on the Bhogavati river near Pen, he said.

The contraption looked like an explosive device but it was yet to be ascertained, the official added. Senior officials of Raigad Police, state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad from Navi Mumbai have reached the spot, he said.

An extensive search was carried out in the area and further probe was on, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022