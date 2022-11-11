Security forces recover grenades, detonators & bullets in Rajouri

Security forces busted a hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday and recovered a cache of ammunition and explosive materials, officials said.

Army and police launched a search operation in villages, including Targain and Samote, of Budhal police station jurisdiction, they said.

During the operation, they busted a hideout and five hand grenades, six detonators and thirty bullets were recovered.

''The search operation is still going on,'' Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam said.

