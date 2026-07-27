Marvel and Apple TV Light Up Comic-Con with Explosive Reveals

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel unveiled new projects including 'Ghost Rider' and 'Black Panther 3,' with David Jonsson as the new T'Challa. Apple TV showcased 'Matchbox The Movie,' paying homage to Mattel toy cars. Notably, intricate cosplays were displayed by passionate fans, enduring heat and hard work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 10:28 IST
Marvel and Apple TV Light Up Comic-Con with Explosive Reveals
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Marvel Studios made a significant impact at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing 'Ghost Rider,' led by Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, and 'Black Panther 3,' set for a December 15, 2028 release. David Jonsson will portray the new T'Challa, succeeding Chadwick Boseman.

Apple TV captivated audiences with first-look footage of 'Matchbox The Movie' at Comic-Con, celebrating the iconic Mattel toy cars. The film reunites childhood friends in a thrilling adventure filled with life-sized Matchbox cars.

San Diego Comic-Con also shone a spotlight on dedicated cosplayers. Despite scorching heat and challenges, fans showcased months of meticulous effort, donning elaborate costumes that paid tribute to beloved characters across comics, video games, and films.

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