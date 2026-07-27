Marvel and Apple TV Light Up Comic-Con with Explosive Reveals

Marvel Studios made a significant impact at San Diego Comic-Con, revealing 'Ghost Rider,' led by Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy, and 'Black Panther 3,' set for a December 15, 2028 release. David Jonsson will portray the new T'Challa, succeeding Chadwick Boseman.

Apple TV captivated audiences with first-look footage of 'Matchbox The Movie' at Comic-Con, celebrating the iconic Mattel toy cars. The film reunites childhood friends in a thrilling adventure filled with life-sized Matchbox cars.

San Diego Comic-Con also shone a spotlight on dedicated cosplayers. Despite scorching heat and challenges, fans showcased months of meticulous effort, donning elaborate costumes that paid tribute to beloved characters across comics, video games, and films.