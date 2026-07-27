Widening FDA Investigation: Cyclospora Outbreak Spreads Across States

The U.S. FDA and CDC are expanding their investigation into a cyclosporiasis outbreak linked to shredded iceberg lettuce imported from Mexico. Initially confined to a few states, the outbreak has now spread to nine states, including Illinois, Indiana, and Pennsylvania, prompting a broader inquiry by federal health bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 10:28 IST
Widening FDA Investigation: Cyclospora Outbreak Spreads Across States
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is intensifying its investigation into a cyclosporiasis outbreak. Initially linked to shredded iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico, the outbreak has recently expanded.

Federal officials have identified cases in four additional states, bringing the total number of affected states to nine. The newly added states include Indiana, Kansas, and Ohio, according to the FDA's latest update.

This growing health concern highlights the need for heightened vigilance and cooperation between federal and state health authorities to prevent further spread. The FDA continues to monitor the situation closely, urging consumers to stay informed about potential risks.

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