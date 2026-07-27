Germany's Sick-Note Shakeup: A Misstep in Tackling Rising Absenteeism?

The German government is planning to tighten sick-note regulations in an effort to reduce absenteeism, but experts warn that this approach may only address superficial symptoms rather than underlying causes.

Researchers point out that issues such as mental health problems and deteriorating working conditions in sectors like healthcare and education are contributing to the high number of sick-leave days reported. In 2024, the average worker in Germany took around 22 days off due to illness, with even higher numbers reported among those in caregiving and teaching professions, according to health insurer BKK.

Experts like Johannes Siegrist emphasize the impact of effort-reward imbalances in these fields, such as low pay and high emotional demands, which increase the risk of mental health-related absences. Recent studies have shown a significant rise in absences due to mental health issues, although many institutions have struggled to find evidence of widespread abuse of sick-leave entitlements.