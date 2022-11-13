Left Menu

Kovai Courtallam, a tourist attraction, out of bounds for public due to rains

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 18:01 IST
Kovai Courtallam, a tourist attraction, out of bounds for public due to rains
Kovai Courtallam Waterfall Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Kovai Courtallam Waterfall, a tourist attraction, near here, was closed from Sunday. It was shut following increasing water inflow due to rains in the catchment area for the last couple of days.

The Forest Department, which maintains the waterfall, decided to ban entry of visitors and tourists in view of their safety, said official sources.

The decision to let tourists and visitors to the waterfall would be taken after reduction of inflow and storage of safe water level, said the sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022