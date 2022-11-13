Kovai Courtallam, a tourist attraction, out of bounds for public due to rains

Kovai Courtallam Waterfall, a tourist attraction, near here, was closed from Sunday. It was shut following increasing water inflow due to rains in the catchment area for the last couple of days.

The Forest Department, which maintains the waterfall, decided to ban entry of visitors and tourists in view of their safety, said official sources.

The decision to let tourists and visitors to the waterfall would be taken after reduction of inflow and storage of safe water level, said the sources.

