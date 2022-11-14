Taiwan says won't compromise on its sovereignty
Taiwan will not compromise on its sovereignty and the Taiwanese people will firmly protect the island's democratic and free way of life, the presidential office said on Monday after the U.S. and Chinese presidents clashed over the issue of Taiwan.
Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the common responsibility of both Taiwan and China and "meeting on the battlefield" is definitely not an option for either side, the presidential office said in a statement, responding to the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali.
