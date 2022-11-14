Left Menu

Taiwan says won't compromise on its sovereignty

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:31 IST
Taiwan says won't compromise on its sovereignty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan will not compromise on its sovereignty and the Taiwanese people will firmly protect the island's democratic and free way of life, the presidential office said on Monday after the U.S. and Chinese presidents clashed over the issue of Taiwan.

Maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the common responsibility of both Taiwan and China and "meeting on the battlefield" is definitely not an option for either side, the presidential office said in a statement, responding to the meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022