Russian withdrawal from Kherson was 'relatively orderly' -U.S official

The United States believes that Russian troops carried out a relatively orderly withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, a senior U.S. military official said on Monday, in contrast to some of the more chaotic retreats in the country.

"We assess that it was a relatively orderly withdrawal," the official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told reporters.

