China says will expand demand, support economic recovery
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 08:09 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 08:09 IST
China will actively expand effective demand and consolidate the foundation of its economic recovery, Fu Linghui, a spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics, said on Tuesday.
China's economic recovery is losing steam due to recent COVID flare-ups, Fu told a news conference.
