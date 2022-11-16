NATO looking into reports on blasts, closely coordinating with Poland - official
NATO is looking into reports of a blast in eastern Poland close to the Ukrainian border, an official said late on Tuesday.
"We are looking into these reports and closely coordinating with our ally Poland," he said.
Two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday as NATO allies investigated reports that the blast resulted from Russian missiles.
