NATO emergency meeting on Poland blast to start at 10.00 CET - European diplomat

NATO will hold an emergency meeting at 10.00 CET (0900 GMT) to discuss an explosion in eastern Poland close to the Ukrainian border that killed two people, a European diplomat and two NATO officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The gathering of NATO ambassadors in Brussels will be chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who will hold a news conference around 12.30 CET, NATO said in a press release.

