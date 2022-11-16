Left Menu

NATO emergency meeting on Poland blast to start at 10.00 CET - European diplomat

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:45 IST
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
NATO will hold an emergency meeting at 10.00 CET (0900 GMT) to discuss an explosion in eastern Poland close to the Ukrainian border that killed two people, a European diplomat and two NATO officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

The gathering of NATO ambassadors in Brussels will be chaired by Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who will hold a news conference around 12.30 CET, NATO said in a press release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

