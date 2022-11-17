Five held in Jharkhand with elephant ivory

Five people were arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district after 10 pieces of elephant ivory were recovered from them, an official statement said.

Acting on inputs provided by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, Jabalpur, officials of the Chaibasa forest division and the district police conducted a raid in Kumhartoli area on Wednesday and made the recovery.

Those arrested hail from three different states -- Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand -- the statement by the forest department said.

The five accused seem to be members of an interstate racket involved in the illegal ivory trade, the statement said.

An official of the forest department said the market value of seized items was being assessed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)