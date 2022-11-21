Left Menu

LG gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge SC acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder accused

The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi High Court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 09:39 IST
LG gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge SC acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder accused
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the filing of a petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to acquit three convicts in the 2012 Chhawla rape-and-murder case who were awarded the death sentence, official said on Monday.

Saxena has also approved engaging Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the Delhi government in the case, a senior official said.

''The LG has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused,'' the official said. The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi High Court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi. They had appealed against the sentence at the Supreme Court that in its judgment on November 7 , 2022 set aside the trial court and High Court orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022