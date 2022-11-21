LG gives go-ahead, Delhi govt to challenge SC acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder accused
The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi High Court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the filing of a petition in the Supreme Court challenging its decision to acquit three convicts in the 2012 Chhawla rape-and-murder case who were awarded the death sentence, official said on Monday.
Saxena has also approved engaging Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the Delhi government in the case, a senior official said.
''The LG has approved the filing of a review petition in the Supreme Court against its decision of acquitting the three accused,'' the official said. The three were awarded the death sentence by a trial court which was upheld by the Delhi High Court for the gruesome rape and murder of a 19-year old woman on February 9, 2012 at Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi. They had appealed against the sentence at the Supreme Court that in its judgment on November 7 , 2022 set aside the trial court and High Court orders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dwarka
- Tushar Mehta
- High Court
- Delhi High Court
- Supreme Court
- V K Saxena
- Delhi
- Chhawla
ALSO READ
U.S. Supreme Court considers making challenges to FTC and SEC easier
Pak Supreme Court directs police to register FIR of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours
Enjoyed journey of 37 years in Supreme Court: CJI U U Lalit
Setback in century long struggle: Tamil Nadu CM on Supreme Court's verdict
Gujarat High Court takes suo motu cognisance of Morbi bridge collapse tragedy, issues notice to state government.